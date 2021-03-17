Ladram Bay earns place among the cream of Devon parks

Published: 3:00 PM March 17, 2021

Ladram Bay Holiday Park, near Budleigh Salterton, has been named as one of Devon's top holiday park by judges of this year's Devon Tourism Awards.

The family-run business beat scores of other eligible parks to take the silver honour in the Holiday Park of the Year category of the annual contest.

And although the awards ceremony was held online as a 'virtual' event, the cheers were very real as park team members and managers looked on and learned of their success.

The verdict of the award judges was delivered after they made a detailed study of Ladram Bay's long list of achievements over the last twelve months.

They included Covid-19 safety measures to provide visitors with peace of mind, and the introduction of new facilities to enhance the experience of holiday guests.

Also commended was the work undertaken by the park to protect the natural world, and Ladram Bay's close links with the local community.

"We're all absolutely thrilled to have received this prestigious honour," said Ladram Bay director Zoe House whose family has owned the park since 1943.

"With our re-opening just one month away, this award has come at a fantastic time as we put the finishing touches to getting the park ready to welcome back guests.

"What makes us especially proud is that the Devon Tourism Award judges looked not just at the quality of our facilities, but also at the hospitality we provide.

"We have always tried to create happy memories by offering a warm and friendly atmosphere, so our team also need to take a bow for their crucial role in providing this."

She said that bookings for 2021 are extremely strong, and that the majority of guests are either repeat visitors, or those coming as a result of a personal recommendation.

Sales of holiday lodges and caravans, Zoe reports, are also likely to top last year's figures thanks to the decision of many people to commit long-term to staycation in the UK.

Ladram Bay has its own private beach and a host of attractions, entertainment and dining options, though some facilities will initially be limited until government restrictions are eased.