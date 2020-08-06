Couple’s 48-square-foot homage to Ladram Bay beach scene
PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 August 2020
A couple are able to look out their window every day and see Ladram Bay – even though they live 50 miles away from the East Devon beauty spot.
Sharon Sweet, who lives in Bridgwater, Somerset, with her husband Garry, has turned her garden wall into a giant canvas for a painting of the scene she has enjoyed on family visits to Ladram Bay Holiday Park, near Otterton.
The 48-square-foot artwork shows the beach with its landmark off-shore sea stack, and even includes the couple’s three sons - Max, Sam and Jay – on paddle boards.
Sharon and Garry first started visiting Ladram Bay Holiday Park 10 years ago.
“After the park re-opened in July, we booked a holiday at the park and arranged for the painting to be completed while we were away – and the result is absolutely fantastic,” said Sharon.
The work was created over four days at Sharon and Garry’s home by designer Dean Trowsdale.
