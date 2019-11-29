Advanced search

Ladram Bay scoops gold Devon tourism award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 December 2019

From left to right: presenter Kate Salmon, director Zoe House, marketing manager Carla Newman, plus a representative from the awards itself. Picture: Nick Williams Photography

From left to right: presenter Kate Salmon, director Zoe House, marketing manager Carla Newman, plus a representative from the awards itself. Picture: Nick Williams Photography

Archant

A holiday park based near Otterton has been recognised with a regional tourism award.

left to right: Will Tottle, director Robin Carter, Matt Vining, Carla Newman, Kayleigh Williams, Jan Dolewski, Director Zoe House, Lee Wilson, Donna Smith, Steven Harper-Smith, Matt Wadsworth. Picture: Nick Williamsleft to right: Will Tottle, director Robin Carter, Matt Vining, Carla Newman, Kayleigh Williams, Jan Dolewski, Director Zoe House, Lee Wilson, Donna Smith, Steven Harper-Smith, Matt Wadsworth. Picture: Nick Williams

Ladram Bay clinched the premier gold accolade in the holiday park of the year category at the Devon Tourism Awards.

In order to reach the final stages of the competition, the park was subjected to a close scrutiny of its business by professional assessors, with its facilities, services, accommodation and hospitality all under the microscope.

Representatives from Ladram Bay received the award at the finals held in Torquay.

Director Zoe House, who is part of the Carter family which owns the park, said: "To be named as the county's leading park on which to stay is a tribute not just to our quality standards, but also to the memorable experiences which guests enjoy."

The awards success follows Ladram Bay winning a diamond award trophy for family fun in Devon and Somerset in November.

