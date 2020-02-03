Advanced search

Ladram Bay in pole position to help brain tumour charities after explorer's brave Antarctica bid

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 February 2020

Team triumph at the South Pole for (from left) Wayne Hoyle, Lewis Moody, and Alan Chambers MBE. Picture: John Boston

Team triumph at the South Pole for (from left) Wayne Hoyle, Lewis Moody, and Alan Chambers MBE. Picture: John Boston

An award-winning holiday park near Budleigh Salterton has had its flag planted at the South Pole.

Ladram Bay Holiday Park has helped 'fly the flag' for medical research by backing a charity fundraising expedition to Antartica.

Polar explorer Alan Chambers made the gruelling trek to one of the most inhospitable environments on the planet.

He was joined by former England rugby captain Lewis Moody and their successful venture raised around £250,000 for brain tumour charities.

A flag with the Ladram Bay logo was unfurled and planted at the South Pole.

Holiday park director Zoe House said the business was very proud to be associated with such an amazing venture.

She said: "Alan is a very courageous and determined person, and I'm sure that the success of his latest challenge will be especially inspiring to younger people.

"We're so grateful to him for flying our celebration flag at the South Pole, and we can't wait to hear what his next adventure will be."

