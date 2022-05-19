Ladram Bay to feature in 'staycation' TV show

Ladram Bay Holiday Park will feature in a Channel 4 show about Britain’s best seaside destinations on Monday (May 23).

In the five-part series Best of Britain by the Sea, presenters Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent travel to coastal locations around the UK, exploring the surrounding areas and trying the local food and drink.

The second episode, on Monday, sees Grace and Ainsley visiting various locations in Devon and staying at the Ladram Bay Holiday Park near Budleigh Salterton.

The distinctive rock at Ladram Bay - Credit: Hoseasons

The series has been sponsored by the holiday company Hoseasons with the aim of promoting ‘staycations’ in its seaside accommodation.

The company has seen an 11 per cent increase in direct bookings compared to the same time in 2019, and Hoseasons believes this is a sign that, although Covid travel restrictions have eased, the popularity of the staycation will endure.

Grace Dent and Ainsley Harriott on the beach in east Devon - Credit: Channel 4/Blink Films

Paul Evans, Vice President of Portfolio at Awaze – the parent company of Hoseasons - said: “We are delighted to be working with Grace, Ainsley, Blink Films and Channel 4 on what we know is going to be the feel-good series of the spring.

“The staycation has never been more popular and it’s great to be doing our bit to help showcase some of the amazing places that are out there to be discovered and experienced along our fantastic shores.”

Holiday accommodation at Ladram Bay - Credit: Hoseasons

Ladram Bay Holiday Park has been owned by the same family for 79 years. It was established after a scout group walking the coastal path approached the tenant farmer, a Mr Carter, to ask if they could pitch their tent on his field. The following morning he looked outside and thought, ‘I have an idea’. He began to set up a proper campsite, which soon grew to include static caravans and a shop.

Room with a view at Ladram Bay - Credit: Hoseasons

Over the years Ladram Bay has become one of the largest family-owned holiday parks in the UK and won a range of awards. Mr Carter carried on leading the business until 2006 when his son Robin and daughter Zoe took over.

Best of Britain by the Sea will be shown on More4 at 9pm on Monday and will also appear on Channel 4 later in the week.