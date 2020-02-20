Advanced search

Electric vehicle fleet expanded at Ladram Bay

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 February 2020

A new deal has been struck for a firm to operate North Somerset's electric car charging points.

kasto80

A holiday park near Budleigh Salterton has expanded its fleet of electric transport.

The family-run Ladram Bay, in Otterton, has swapped two more of its fossil fuel vehicles in favour of the latest green technology.

Ladram Bay, and its sister park Castle Brake in Woodbury, now have a total of five electric vehicles.

Park bosses have also announced electric charging points are set to be installed at Ladram Bay as it bids to become the country's most sustainable holiday park.

Ladram Bay director Zoe House, whose family has owned the park since 1943, said that the business's additional commitment to electric vehicles was a logical next step:

"Our team need to make a lot of stop-start journeys around Ladram Bay and Castle Brake, and this isn't an efficient use of petrol and diesel vehicles," she said.

"We were also concerned about the noise they created, and the effect of the engine emissions on our wildlife as well as the atmosphere generally."

