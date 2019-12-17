Advanced search

East Devon Labour Party candidate reacts to 'desperately disappointing' election result

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 December 2019

Daniel Wilson, the Labour Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Daniel Fox

Daniel Wilson, the Labour Party candidate for East Devon. Picture: Daniel Fox

Vibrant Pulse

The Labour Party candidate has reacted to the general election result, calling it a 'desperately disappointing' night for the party.

Daniel Wilson stood as the candidate for Labour in the East Devon constituency where Simon Jupp retained the Conservative Party's 150-year hold on the seat.

Mr Wilson secured 2,870 votes coming third behind Mr Jupp, who got 32,577 votes and independent Claire Wright who attracted 25,869.

The Labour Party candidate said the party will come back stronger and he also congratulated Councillor Wright on her 'Herculean effort' to be elected.

He added: "The simplicity of the Conservative message seems to have won the day but ultimately I believe Brexit will be their downfall.

"Labour will elect a new leader, head in a new direction and will be ready to pick up the pieces in the next few years.

"I worry how a Conservative majority will negatively impact the vulnerable people in East Devon but I congratulate Simon on his victory and I hope he can prove himself worthy of this seat."

