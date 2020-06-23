Advanced search

Sport and fitness company still helping vulnerable youngsters despite coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 June 2020

The Virtual Business Awards will have a different feel to last year when the event is held on Friday, July 17.

Picture: John Thorogood

A sport and fitness coaching company sponsoring the Exmouth Virtual Business Awards has revealed how it has coped with the coronavirus lockdown.

L&F Multi Sports has continued to offer its services to vulnerable children who were still attending school during the crisis.

L & F Multi Sports Ltd, based in Exeter, usually provided sports training to pupils in primary schools across Devon.

However, education establishments were closed by the Government during the lockdown.

Lewis Davis and Freddy Fraser, directors of the company, said they have continued to offer their services to vulnerable children who were still attending school during the crisis.

They said: “Business has slowed during the pandemic because the majority of our schools have been closed and we have been unable to provide the sports coaching and holiday camps that we usually organise through this time.

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce virtual business awards

“We have ,however, been lucky enough to be able to continue working in some schools for vulnerable children and for the children of key workers.

“We have been able to provide activities and fun games for the children to be involved in during this difficult time of upheaval and uncertainty.

“We feel grateful that we have received support from our schools and have been able to provide them with assistance in return.”

L & F Multi Sports Limited will be organising a summer holiday camp for children aged between five and 12, following Government guidance on social distancing and how to operate safely.

Mr Davis and Mr Fraser added: “This will be an exciting camp and a good opportunity for parents to get their children back into a routine and structure in a fun, relaxed way before they go back to school in September.”

The company will be sponsoring Exmouth Chamber of Commerce’s Virtual Business Awards taking place on Friday, July 17.

The awards were launched to recognise the adaptability of Exmouth businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The L & F Multi Sports Limited directors said: “We have seen a very positive reaction in our community and have watched people really pull together to help each other come through this time safe and well.

“We have seen a huge number of people supporting small local businesses and we have received lots of messages from our community.

“Local schools have also really supported us and we are forever grateful.”

The closing dates for nominations is Friday, June 26.

