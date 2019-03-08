Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November.

Hungry Exmouth residents will soon be able to order online and pick up their fish and chips from a dedicated pick up point.

Award-winning family-run business Krispies will officially open its new click and collect store in Pines Road in November.

The new venture, which will also offer a delivery service, will give people the chance to order their takeaway on the Krispies website and then collect their order from the new shop.

Krispies owners Tim and Kelly Barnes, who have run the business for 20 years, made a £150,000 investment in the idea having taken over the shop, formerly known as Frydays, in Brixington.

Mrs Barnes told the Journal the click and collect store will generated 10 new jobs, including delivery drivers, in Exmouth.

She said: "As far as I am aware there are fish and chip shops that offer click and collect but none that have a dedicated store.

"The idea of the service is that people can just walk in, pick up their order and walk out again.

"Time is precious and we are conscious of that and like to create the best customer experience."

Mrs Barnes said the former Frydays fish and chip shop had been on the market 'for a while' and they saw it as a perfect opportunity to respond to the emergence of services like Deliveroo.

She said: "We have always been market leaders and when you see services like Deliveroo popping up we believe you have to step up and look at the market you are in or you are going to get left behind."

The new shop will cater exclusively for people who have pre-ordered their meal through the business's website however customers can still make their orders as usual, in person, at Krispies' Exeter Road shop.

The Pines Road shop is expected to open in mid to late November.

This new business venture comes in a year when Krispies was named the best fish and chip shop in the UK.

The Exmouth business beat stiff competition from nine other finalists from across the country to scoop the National Fish and Chip awards in January.