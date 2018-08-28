It’s of-fish-ial – Krispies is the best fish and chips shop in the land.

Tim and Kelly Barnes at the grand reopening of Krispies Fish & Chips after refurbishment. Ref exe 47 18TI 5314. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Staff at Krispies are ‘frying high’ after being named the UK’s best fish and chip shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Exeter Road business owned by husband and wife team Kelly and Tim Barnes have proved nobody does it ‘batter’ as they beat off competition from nine other finalists to come in first ‘plaice’ in the National Fish and Chip Awards’ top category.

It was a double success at the awards event for Krispies, as they also netted a staff training and development award.

READ MORE: Staff training award nomination for Exmouth’s Krispies

Tim Barnes said: “What a journey this has been and what an incredible way to top it off by being crowned UK’s Fish and Chip Shop of the Year.

“Krispies has comes so far since we opened 20 years ago and we can honestly say it is a dream come true to win this award.

“But we didn’t do this alone, we are so proud of our team and what they have achieved.

“We want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their hard work and faith in us.

“We are so excited to be looking after this prestigious award for the next year and we will do everything we can to honour its reputation before passing it on to another worthy winner next year.”

READ MORE: Krispies hoping to be first plaice in national fish and chips awards

The national awards are organised by Seafish, anon-departmental public body set up by the Fisheries Act 1981.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, said: “We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to them (Krispies) for what is truly a superb effort.

“Their final presentation to the judging panel was truly first class, with their passion for fish and chips evident throughout.

“Securing the title of best fish and chip shop in the UK will transform Krispies’ business and we hope that they are incredibly excited for what’s in store for them when they take the title back to Devon.

“Congratulations again, thoroughly deserved.”

This award comes after the Exeter Road fish and chip shop had a refurbishment last year.