Village play park scheme gets £3k cash boost

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 November 2019

Money. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Cash gained from developers will be used to boost a play park project in Knowle Village.

At its meeting on Monday, October 28, Budleigh Salterton Town Council agreed to give Section 106 funds, totalling £3,281, to a play park refurbishment project in Knowle.

The money has been gained from developers who are building in areas which are outside the catchment area for Budleigh but near enough to Knowle.

Budleigh town councillors agreed to give the money to the Knowle Village Hall play area project.

Town clerk Jo Vanstone said a district council officer could not allocate the money to play sites in Budleigh, but the developments were 'nearly close enough' to Knowle.

Councillor David Hayward said: "They (the project leaders) are in the process of starting the works in the play area and what they require is a bit more money for landscaping works and to secure the entrance gate."

