Music marathon organiser 'over the moon' with fundraising total

Sarah Wilkinson and her son Ashley with the help of Nick Stiling and Jamie Reeves of the Dog and Donkey pub present a cheque to Jo-Anne Rigby and Marie Doran of Macmillan.

A 14-hour marathon of music has raised vital funds for a cancer charity.

Sarah Wilkinson and her son Ashley with the help of Nick Stiling and Jamie Reeves of the Dog and Donkey pub present a cheque to Jo-Anne Rigby and Marie Doran of Macmillan.

Sarah Wilkinson spearheaded the event as a way of repaying Macmillan Cancer Support for the work their nurses are doing to help her mum who is suffering with the degenerative disease.

The final total raised was £2,526.

Among the acts performing at the Dog and Donkey in Knowle Village last month were Sadie Horler, Revision Party and Lympstone-based Telstar.

The Budleigh Ukelele Strumming Club - of which Sarah is a member - performed.

Sarah Wilkinson and her son Ashley with the help of Nick Stiling and Jamie Reeves of the Dog and Donkey pub present a cheque to Jo-Anne Rigby and Marie Doran of Macmillan.

There was also a raffle to boost the total.

Sarah said she was 'over the moon' with the amount raised.

She said: "I planned to raise £1,000 so we smashed that.

"The energy on the day was great - everyone was so happy to be there."

The 38-year-old said she is planning to do another fundraising event for a good cause next year.