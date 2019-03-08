Music marathon organiser 'over the moon' with fundraising total
PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2019
A 14-hour marathon of music has raised vital funds for a cancer charity.
Sarah Wilkinson spearheaded the event as a way of repaying Macmillan Cancer Support for the work their nurses are doing to help her mum who is suffering with the degenerative disease.
The final total raised was £2,526.
Among the acts performing at the Dog and Donkey in Knowle Village last month were Sadie Horler, Revision Party and Lympstone-based Telstar.
The Budleigh Ukelele Strumming Club - of which Sarah is a member - performed.
There was also a raffle to boost the total.
Sarah said she was 'over the moon' with the amount raised.
She said: "I planned to raise £1,000 so we smashed that.
"The energy on the day was great - everyone was so happy to be there."
The 38-year-old said she is planning to do another fundraising event for a good cause next year.
