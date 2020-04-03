Isolated Exmouth knitters helping to create ‘enormous’ community blanket

Gill Barnett, knitting a square for the blanket. Picture: Gill Barnett Archant

Exmouth knitters and crocheters in self-isolation are keeping their minds active by playing their part in creating a ‘enormous’ community blanket.

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group – made up of those who have gone into self-imposed lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus – have been knitting individual squares at home.

Once the crisis has subsided, the plan is for them all to come together to create an oversized wall-hanging or blanket.

It will then be divided up into individual blankets for those who need one.

Gill Barnett, who is behind the idea, hopes part of it will be possibly be retained at Exmouth Museum.

Gill also hopes Exmouth businesses will put it on display.

She said they need individual squares – plain or patterned – either crocheted or knitted. They should be six-inch squares and use double knit wool for ease of assembly.

Visit the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook page for more information.