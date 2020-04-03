Advanced search

Isolated Exmouth knitters helping to create ‘enormous’ community blanket

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 April 2020

Gill Barnett, knitting a square for the blanket. Picture: Gill Barnett

Gill Barnett, knitting a square for the blanket. Picture: Gill Barnett

Archant

Exmouth knitters and crocheters in self-isolation are keeping their minds active by playing their part in creating a ‘enormous’ community blanket.

Members of the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook group – made up of those who have gone into self-imposed lockdown due to the threat of coronavirus – have been knitting individual squares at home.

Once the crisis has subsided, the plan is for them all to come together to create an oversized wall-hanging or blanket.

It will then be divided up into individual blankets for those who need one.

Gill Barnett, who is behind the idea, hopes part of it will be possibly be retained at Exmouth Museum.

Gill also hopes Exmouth businesses will put it on display.

She said they need individual squares – plain or patterned – either crocheted or knitted. They should be six-inch squares and use double knit wool for ease of assembly.

Visit the Exmouth in Isolation Facebook page for more information.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth garden centre facing uncertain future due to coronavirus shutdown

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Motorist seriously injured in Exmouth single-vehicle collision

Hulham Road, in Exmouth. Picture: Google

There With You: Exmouth mum gets good vibes from daily video dance sessions

Mandi Cox with her chilsdren who have featured in the video sessions. Picture: Mandi Cox

There With You: Call for volunteers as Exmouth continues fight against coronavirus crisis

A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth garden centre facing uncertain future due to coronavirus shutdown

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Motorist seriously injured in Exmouth single-vehicle collision

Hulham Road, in Exmouth. Picture: Google

There With You: Exmouth mum gets good vibes from daily video dance sessions

Mandi Cox with her chilsdren who have featured in the video sessions. Picture: Mandi Cox

There With You: Call for volunteers as Exmouth continues fight against coronavirus crisis

A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Coronavirus Community Lifelines

Exmouth Ref exe 13 20TI 8015 Picture: Terry Ife

Isolated Exmouth knitters helping to create ‘enormous’ community blanket

Gill Barnett, knitting a square for the blanket. Picture: Gill Barnett

Exmouth manufacturer involved in creation of 30,000 medical ventilators for fight against coronavirus

Staff at EuroTech working on the circuit boards which will go into new medical ventilators. Picture: Monty Rakusen/EuroTech

Exmouth Town launch East Devon Virtual League campaign with a win

Cockles placed 10th in final published SW Premier Division table

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24