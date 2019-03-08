Exclusive

Hundreds of knitted poppies could line the side of this Exmouth church if ambitious Remembrance project is realised

Plans have been revealed to cover one side of the Exmouth church with knitted poppies. Picture: Vikki Atkins Archant

Almost 1,000 poppies have been knitted as part of a huge Remembrance Day tribute planned for Exmouth this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The poppy collection boxes dotted around Exmouth. Picture: Vikki Atkins The poppy collection boxes dotted around Exmouth. Picture: Vikki Atkins

Gill Barrett and Vikki Atkins are leading the project, which will see a waterfall of handmade poppies cascade down the side of Tower Street Methodist Church.

The couple have reiterated that the move isn't a money making exercise - rather a mark of remembrance and respect for the armed forces past and present.

Miss Atkins said: "We have the blessing of the Royal British Legion, and we hope their collection will be enhanced by our display.

"What we need now are poppies, poppies and more poppies.

"We are hoping the community will come together and make Exmouth red over the Remembrance period."

More than 900 poppies have been knitted so far by people from all corners of Exmouth's community.

Miss Atkins said: "Everyone is excited about this.

"We are hoping the poppies can be retained and draped over another landmark when the town holds its next Remembrance."

If all goes to plan, the poppies will be installed on November 5 and taken down ten days later.

Miss Atkins said the response from the community has prompted work to get underway to roll out a similar venture for Exmouth's annual Pride celebration.

Although the plan still in the idea stage, Miss Atkins envisages the town being transformed into a rainbow through 'yarnbombing' - a form of street art that uses yarn or wool instead of chalk and paint.

Anyone who wants to knit or crochet poppies for the Remembrance display can donate them in several collection boxes dotted around Exmouth.

The poppies can be any size in red, or purple for remembering an animal. Collection boxes for finished poppies are at the following venues:

- Total Tee, Church Street, Exmouth;

- Littleham Post Office;

- Big Tesco, Salterton Road;

- The Co-op, Churchill Parade, Brixington;

- The Central Stores, Withycombe;

- The Clinton Arms, Littleham Village.

Miss Atkins said: "The deadline would be mid-October to enable us to assemble the display, although late arrivals will be included. However for obvious reasons, the sooner the better."