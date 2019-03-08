'Knitand natter' session boosts Exmouth poppy project

A group of ladies got busy with their hands to boost the poppies for an Exmouth project.

A 'knit and natter' session took place at Holy Trinity Church on Wednesday, September 11, organised by Palmers Funeralcare.

The ladies were sustained by homemade cakes as they knitted, crocheted and felted poppies to decorate Tower Street Methodist Church for Remembrance Day.

Adrienne Kamester, from the funeral company, said she had seen a social media post encouraging people to make poppies for the project, and decided to organise a group event.

"One of our main objectives is to work alongside the community wherever we can," she said.

"We hold regular coffee mornings, and felt that this would be a great cause to get involved in.

"We had people who had never knitted or crocheted before and we also had some experts.

"It was such a lovely morning and we were asked when we would be doing another one."

