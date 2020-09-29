Exmouth group continues Christmas shoe box appeal despite coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 October 2020
An annual Christmas shoebox collection in Exmouth has been completed despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Exmouth Knit and Chat group usually create hats, gloves and scarves as well as buying small presents for children in Moldova – one Europe’s poorest countries.
As well as knitted items, the boxes usually include children’s toys, jewellery, chocolate and sweets.
However, the group has not met since March due to the Covid-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped some members knitting and collecting items for the children.
Organiser Sandra Witts collected all the knitting and other items from members of the group, took them home and packed them into boxes.
Some 20 boxes were filled and taken to the Exmouth collection point for Christian Response to Eastern Europe.
The boxes will soon be shipped to Moldova and distributed to those in need at Christmas.
