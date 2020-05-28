Stranded kitesurfer rescued by Exmouth RNLI
PUBLISHED: 16:03 28 May 2020
A kitesurfer stranded near Exmouth was rescued by volunteer lifesavers who were initially called to help a swimmer at Budleigh Salterton.
Shortly after 12.15pm on Thursday (May 28), Exmouth RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched by the coastguard.
This followed reports of a swimmer disappearing from view near Steamer Steps in Budleigh.
En route, the inshore lifeboat was diverted to help a kitesurfer stranded at Pole Sands and an individual was taken to safety and was uninjured.
The original assignment at Budleigh was cancelled as the swimmer was located and was not in danger.
Exmouth RNLI Helm, Henry Mock said “Our advice to anyone considering kitesurfing is to receive proper tuition, check the conditions and tides, never kitesurf alone or venture out further that you can swim back and always take a means of calling or signalling for help.”
