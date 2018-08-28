Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth kitchen fire was accidental

PUBLISHED: 14:30 07 January 2019

Archant

A kitchen fire in Exmouth on Saturday (January 5) was caused accidentally, the fire service has said.

Fire fighters were called out to a property in Albion Street at around 3pm after reports of a kitchen fire.

Fire engines from Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Middlemoor all attended.

When the crews arrived a small fire involving food was already out and they used a positive pressure ventilation system to remove smoke from the property.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fire was recorded as accidental.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.

Rising houses prices in East Devon ‘set to rise further’

Brexit 'is the elephant in the room' for the UK housing market. Picture: Petr Kratochvil.

Two cars deliberately set on fire in Topsham

The fires occured in Holman Way. Picture: Google

Brexit deal ‘will go to the wire’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Exmouth play parks to get enhancements after council pledges £1 million district-wide

A play park in Brixnigton, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cannabis seized at Baldock property after warrant issued

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hitchin cyclist thanks paramedics and hospital staff after collapse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car fire on A505 between Baldock and Royston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash in Stevenage causes fire service to be called out

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Whelan holds his nerve with late conversion as Cockles draw at University

Mark Wathes scores one of the Cockles tries at Exeter University. Picture JASON FAHY

Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Search is on for Exmouth Zoo crocodile thought to be living abroad

Nile crocodile. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth kitchen fire was accidental

East Devon man arrested for aggravated burglary on New Year’s Day bailed by police

Woodbury Salterton. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists