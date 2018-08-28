Exmouth kitchen fire was accidental

A kitchen fire in Exmouth on Saturday (January 5) was caused accidentally, the fire service has said.

Fire fighters were called out to a property in Albion Street at around 3pm after reports of a kitchen fire.

Fire engines from Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton and Middlemoor all attended.

When the crews arrived a small fire involving food was already out and they used a positive pressure ventilation system to remove smoke from the property.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the fire was recorded as accidental.