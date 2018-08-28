Hour-long club night set up for retired party animals

The first Kitchen Disco will take place on Friday, January 18. Picture: KD. Archant

“There will be no judgement by anyone of your gender, age, ability, performance, dress sense, number of wobbly bits, coordination, etc.”

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kitchen Disco has been set up by Exmouth mother-of-four Kim Sweetland. Picture: KD. The Kitchen Disco has been set up by Exmouth mother-of-four Kim Sweetland. Picture: KD.

If you have swapped going out clubbing on a Friday night for staying at home with the family a new initiative from an Exmouth mum might be just what you need.

Mother-of-four Kim Sweetland has created Kitchen Disco, an hour-long club night for people with busy lives.

The first Kitchen Disco will take place on Friday (January 18) at Knappe Cross Community Centre in Brixington.

“Kitchen Disco has come about because I have a combined family of four children under 11 and I therefore don’t go clubbing any more,” said Kim.

“Now that’s not to say I blame the kids for my minimal social life, because it’s just as much that I’ve got to the age where I’m starting to look like ‘that woman’ at the club. You know, the ‘oh bless/good grief, look at her still coming clubbing’ woman, although I have nothing against anyone who still goes. Fair play to you.

“What I do still have though is a passion for dancing, shaking your money-maker around like you’re drunk at a wedding and generally not giving a rat’s unmentionables what I look like.”

Kim would like people to wear whatever they feel comfortable in to the disco and with regard to footwear only asks that you consider your own safety, the safety of those around you and the hall floor.

Kitchen Disco Exmouth is intended to be a weekly, hour-long event where likeminded people can get together and forget their age, responsibilities, and worries for a little while ‘in the company of kind, passionate, and friendly people’.

“There will be no judgement by anyone of your gender, age, ability, performance, dress sense, number of wobbly bits, coordination, etc,” said Kim.

“Just feel free to be yourself, move how you want to move to some music we might have heard of.”

The hall will be set up as a club with low lighting and disco lights, which Kim hopes will help people who suffer with anxiety or similar issues.

You will need to bring your own refreshments and currently the event is only for adults.

The first event takes place on Friday (January 18) at 8.15pm at Knappe Cross Community Centre on Brixington Lane. Tickets cost £5 per person if you book in advance or £6 on the door.

For more information search for Kitchen Disco Exmouth on Facebook or email kim.sweetland@aol.co.uk.