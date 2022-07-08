Youngsters in Devon win at Kingfisher awards

Youngsters who took part in this year’s Kingfisher Award Scheme have attended a prize giving event at Bicton Arena (Monday, July 4).

They brought along project work, inspired by a visit to an East Devon organic farm, to share with a team of judges and guests at the special presentation.

Runner up -Littleham Primary School Exmouth - Credit: Kor Communications.

The presentation evening marked the end of this year’s scheme, with schools from across the region able to enjoy the event in person for the first time since 2019.

Top prize and coveted Kingfisher Trophy went to Woodbury Salterton Church of England Primary School, with Littleham Church of England Primary School in Exmouth taking the runner-up award.

Runner up -Littleham Primary School Exmouth - Credit: Kor Communications.

There was also a highly commended category, won by pupils from Mill Water School, Bicton, whose prize was collected by 12-year old Amy Howden. All the schools involved received book prizes.

Once again, Clinton Devon Estates organised the Devon Kingfisher project, hosting 12 schools - the most in Kingfisher Award history. Hundreds of pupils descended on Stantyway Farm on the Jurassic Coast near Otterton, where they were welcomed by the Estate’s tenant farmers Sam and Nell Walker.

During farm field trips in May, pupils joined in a range of activities at the Sam and Nell’s arable and beef farm. They learned about different crops, used British sourced ingredients to make flapjacks and identified farmland birds, including rare Cirl buntings.

The judges who had the tough assignment of picking the winning projects were John and Audrey Whetman, farmers and long-time supporters of the Kingfisher Award and Cllr Jess Bailey, Devon County Councillor for the Otter Valley.

Kate Ponting, Clinton Devon Estates’ Countryside Learning Officer, said: “The project work gets better and better every year. The judges really had their work cut out but took time to talk to the pupils, as well as carefully assessing all the work displayed.

“Having to choose between all the magnificent entries is always so difficult and everyone who had been involved with the scheme before said that this year’s standard was really exceptional, so well done to all."

Project work display at Littleham School - Credit: KOR Communications.

Project work at Woodbury Salterton School. - Credit: KOR Communications.

Project work Woodbury Salterton School - Credit: KOR Communications.



