Veteran bluesman Kent DuChaine at The Bridge Inn, Topsham

Songs steeped in voodoo, bad women and bad whiskey, from a musician who has worked with the legendary Robert Johnson

If there was ever a category at the Grammys for blues gypsies, the enigmatic American Kent DuChaine would win hands down.

For reasons that are never quite clear - after all acoustic blues is hardly flavour of the month - Kent and his battered 1930s National steel guitar have toured the world delighting audiences for more than three decades.

But he is no stranger to small venues, and will be playing at The Bridge Inn in Topsham on Saturday, February 23.

Kent’s career began in the 1980s when he worked with Mississippi Delta bluesman Johnny Shines, a musician who hobo’d with Robert Johnson, the most famous bluesman in history.

His dusty old blues songs tell tales of voodoo, bad women and bad whiskey, all subjects he’s uniquely qualified to sing about. And his sincerity is hard to miss.

The show starts at 8pm, tickets are £12 and available from The Bridge Inn, 01392 873862