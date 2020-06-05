Exmouth mum overcomes back injury to raise vital funds for NHS

Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell Archant

An Exmouth mum-of-two who could only dream of running and biking following a back injury, has completed more than 3,000 minutes of physical activity in a month to raise funds for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell

In early 2019, Katherine Powell was admitted to hospital after suffering a prolapsed disc in her back which made any movement in her body ‘agony’.

A return to any physical activity was a ‘dream’ but following a ‘long and emotional’ recovery, she has now completed a month-long physical exercise fundraising challenge.

She set herself the goal of doing some sort of activity – either jogging, running or cycling – for 100 minutes a day throughout May.

After completing the challenge, she raised £400 for the NHS through sponsorship.

Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell

Mrs Powell said: “I was a little bit tired at the end of the month, but I felt like it might only be a small thing, but it made a difference to my daily structure during the lockdown.

“It has motivated me to prepare for whatever comes next and I feel very proud to have made a difference to the NHS.”

Being an active mum and a PE teacher, exercise was the ‘centre piece’ of her life and when she got injured, the thought of getting back to running and cycling seemed like a dream.

After slipping on the floor, the education consultant was told that the pain in her back ‘just needed time to repair’. However, she was out of her bike when her back starting hurting.

Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell Katherine Powell, who did 100 minutes of physical activity for chariy through May 20202. Picture: Katherine Powell

She said it was like her muscles had ‘compacted together’.

Mrs Powell thanks the NHS for helping her get her life back ‘mentally and physically’ and has found the coronavirus lockdown has given her a ‘new found confidence’ to increase her exercise.

She said: “I am jogging again with minimal pain and clocking up the miles on the bike once again.

“This is all thanks to great professionals that fixed me and have given me the confidence that life can return to some form of normality.

“Watching Captain Tom clock up his daily laps has inspired me to challenge myself.”

To donate, visit her Just Giving page