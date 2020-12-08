Opinion

Kate Ponting: Relics from the woodlands’ past made safer by volunteers

Kate Ponting

In my last column, I explored the need to understand and celebrate the productivity of our ‘forest fields’ as much as we enjoy spending time in them.

Since then, my volunteer team have been out in these working woodlands, at Uphams and Crook plantations near Colaton Raleigh Common and most recently at Wheathill plantation on East Budleigh Common to put right a relic from the woodlands’ past and improve it for the future.

The original plantations on these sites, along with others that fringe the heaths, date from the early 1800s when they formed part of a designed landscape, with Bicton House at the centre.

Today these multi-purpose woodlands continue to be significant features in the landscape of the Otter Valley as well as capturing carbon and storing it in sustainably managed FSC timber products.

In many of these woodland areas, permissive access on foot, mountain bike and horse, compliment the open access of the neighbouring heathland.

Cyclists are asked to stick to forest rides and not erode or damage trees of boundary banks to ensure these woodlands remain open for the enjoyment of many.

When these trees were planted as vulnerable seedlings, rabbits were such an issue for foresters that all new plantations were surrounded by netting, dug-in, with teams patrolling to keep the boundary rabbit proof. Without them trees stood no chance.

Since then, myxomatosis has devastated the rabbit population to the point that, unless foresters are replanting trees near burrows, most areas can be left unguarded.

Enclosures of tight netting and gates wrapped in barbed wire date from an era, when rabbits were a significant problem and also one where walkers were not encouraged to enter private woodlands.

Any old netting and barbed wire left behind, poses a risk to both two- and four-legged visitors.

The Friends of the Commons volunteers will systematically work their way around the plantations removing these hazards to help create a safe and seamless transition between the forestry blocks and the Pebblebed Heaths.