Advanced search

Opinion

Young and old can all pitch in to improve local biodiversity, says Kate Ponting

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 July 2020

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust. Picture: Matt Austin

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust. Picture: Matt Austin

Matt Austin

Not everyone is littering the East Devon beauty spots, writes Kate Ponting, countryside education officer at Clinton Devon Estates

Whilst it has been shocking to see the mass littering of the beaches and countryside areas, thankfully there are still more people keener to improve their local spaces than to spoil them.

Volunteer numbers have seen a big boost recently, with students, families and furloughed staff joining the active retired to undertake worthwhile local conservation and biodiversity initiatives with the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.

When Colyton Grammar School student, Matthew Williams’ volunteering opportunity was hit by coronavirus, he looked for an alternative that could be completed as part of his daily exercise.

Matthew, who is working towards his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, and he chose to pull Himalayan balsam on the river below Otterton, where this invasive plant is doing its best to take over the riverbank. Along with his family, he spends two hours a week pulling up balsam plants, helping to make space for native wildflowers to grow.

Being furloughed and fed up, wasn’t an option for LED employee Tracey Rowe, either. She was pleased to find something worthwhile to keep her active until her work patterns return to normal. Weekly volunteering has enabled Tracey to explore new places and work alongside volunteers of all ages. She even persuaded her teenage daughter to join in too.

Volunteer work parties take place every Wednesdays and occasional other weekdays or Saturdays. Tasks are rewarding but straightforward and suitable for anyone with a reasonable level of fitness. Safe distancing can be maintained as most tasks require it and all work is out of doors.

If you have extra time on your hands this summer and would like to volunteer independently or in small organised groups, all that is needed is some gloves and a little enthusiasm. Contact kate.ponting@clintondevon.com for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Spate of commercial bin fires in Exmouth being investigated

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Extra funding to tackle anti-social behaviour on Exmouth seafront welcomed during Westminster debate

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has welcomed investment in policing on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Dominic Lipinksi/PA/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire on the Esplanade in Exmouth

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Ducklings given oxygen after fire at an Exmouth property

Fire engine

Person dies following incident at Lympstone railway station

Spate of commercial bin fires in Exmouth being investigated

Damage casued by a fire set at the Pavilion in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

Extra funding to tackle anti-social behaviour on Exmouth seafront welcomed during Westminster debate

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has welcomed investment in policing on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Dominic Lipinksi/PA/Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Young and old can all pitch in to improve local biodiversity, says Kate Ponting

Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust. Picture: Matt Austin

Ashley’s newly-built guitar to be auctioned in campaign to save live music venues

Ashley Cox has built a guitar to auction for Save Our Venues campaign. Picture: Ashley Cox

Exeter Chiefs give contract extension to 2010 promotion-winning hero

Exeter Chiefs

Town number two: We’ll get players back for pre-season as soon as it is safe to do so

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Cricket latest - What next for local Dveon League clubs?

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife