Jurassic Coast management plan due for publication early next year

The Stuart Line boat passing spectular red cliffs. Picture: Daniel Smith, Stuart Line Cruises

A plan for the management of the Jurassic Coast over the next five years is due to be released early in 2020.

It will include details of how the World Heritage Site will be looked after and preserved, its contribution to the local economy, and its role in the lives of local communities.

The plan has been drawn up by the Jurassic Coast Trust, together with Historic England and Devon and Dorset County Councils.

It will take into consideration the comments made by members of the public during a consultation period in the autumn of 2019.

The trust's mission is to enable everyone to have the best possible experience of England's only natural World Heritage Site, whether they want to learn, work, study or simply enjoy the scenery.

Its work includes putting out information about rock falls and landslips, promoting responsible fossil collecting and giving guidance to local organisations, to ensure that development and tourism does not harm the Jurassic Coast.

It also involves educating the public. In addition to museums and visitor centres, the trust has a team of 50 volunteer ambassadors who give talks, lead walks, and go into schools.

This year they represented the trust at the Devon County Show, Exmouth Festival and Exmouth Christmas Fayre.

They also held training sessions for Exmouth's Tourist Information Centre volunteers, led a boat trip with Stuart Line Cruises for 150 people, and gave a presentation to Exmouth's primary school children at the Protecting the Environment conference at Ocean in September.

One of the ambassadors, Jenny Moon from Lympstone, published a book of folk tales inspired by her time on the Jurassic Coast.

A spokesman for the trust said: "These activities help to build awareness, knowledge and understanding of the World Heritage Site among the local community.

"The Jurassic Coast Trust hopes it will lead to more people valuing the site and claiming ownership of it as the truly world class place that it is."

In 2020 the trust will hold a series of guided walks to important areas of the Jurassic Coast, and develop a project seeking to improve understanding of scientifically significant fossils from across the World Heritage site.

It is also keen to recruit more volunteer ambassadors. Anyone interested should contact Guy Kerr guy.kerr@jurassiccoast.org for more information.