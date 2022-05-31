News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon Together month celebrates environmental volunteers

Published: 6:00 AM May 31, 2022
Denise Bickley with Sidmouth beach clean volunteers. Ref shs 02 19TI 7826. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach cleaners: one of the groups being celebrated in June - Credit: Archant

East Devon’s litter pickers, beach cleaners, tree planters and other community volunteers are being celebrated during the month of June. 

The district council is highlighting the work they do to benefit the environment, and encouraging residents to join their activities. 

Here are some of the volunteer and environmental events taking place in June; further details can be found at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/together/ 

Beach Cleans by Plastic Free Exmouth: every Sunday from 8.30am; anyone can turn up at Orcombe Point to join. 

East Devon District Council’s Plastic Free Challenge: Monday, June 6 until Sunday 12: Residents are encouraged to make just one change to the way they shop, to use less plastic. This could be buying items in glass containers, opting for large pots of yoghurt or bags of crisps rather than small individual ones; buying loose fruit, vegetables and bread; and using ‘take your own container’ refill shops. At the end of the week, tell EDDC how it went via Facebook to be in for a chance of winning a prize basket.

You can bring your own containers and refill from their huge selection of dried food, cleaning and beauty products.

Reduce plastic use by buying from 'refill shops' - Credit: The Refill Pantry

Repair cafes: Saturday, June 11 from 10am until 1pm at the Guildhall, Axminster;  Saturday, June 18 at the Community Use Building, Honiton; and Saturday, June 25 from 10am until 1pm at Sidmouth Youth Centre 

Sidmouth Repair Cafe will hold its next session on Saturday, January 29

Repair cafes save you money and help the environment - Credit: Archant

Sidmouth Arboretum guided tree walks, Fridays June 10, 17 and 24, starting at 10.30am outside Sidmouth Museum, £2.50 per person; book through  the Sidmouth Arboretum website 

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors Beach Clean, Sunday, June 12, 10am until noon at the Esplanade opposite the cricket ground. 

Community Litter Pick by Plastic Free Axminster, Wednesday, June 15. 

Eco Festival in Exmouth, Saturday, June 18, at Sideshore. 

Exmouth Vegan - Eco Market, Saturday, June 26, 10am until 4.30pm on the top deck of Ocean. 

Wild East Devon: Wednesday, June 1: Crafts and wildlife discovery at Honiton Bottom Nature Reserve between 10am and 12pm.  

30-days Wild by The Wildlife Trusts:  Sign up on the website to be sent a pack of fun ideas for ‘connecting back with nature’ activities.

June 12: Open Farm Sunday: South Combe Farm, Salcombe Regis and Smallridge Farm, Axminster, are among those taking part in this national event. Visit the website for further details. 

