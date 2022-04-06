News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Pete's Dragons to benefit from jumble sale proceeds

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:30 PM April 6, 2022
The Pete's Dragons mascot

The Pete's Dragons mascot - all proceeds from the jumble sale will go to the charity - Credit: Pete's Dragons

A jumble sale will be held in East Budleigh on Saturday, April 9 to raise money for the Exmouth charity Pete's Dragons.

It is being organised by the Raleigh Mission Community, and will take place in the village hall between 10am and noon.

A spokesperson said: "This will be our first sale since Covid restrictions have been lifted, so we are expecting to have lots of donations  - do come along and see if you can grab a bargain.

"All monies raised will go to Pete’s Dragons in Exmouth, that wonderful charity that supports people who have been bereaved though suicide throughout Devon.

"But that isn’t all - any leftover jumble will be collected by Bags2Schools who pay money, by weight, which be shared between Otterton and Drake's schools. Unwanted bric-a-brac will be distributed amongst the local charity shops and charities as appropriate and everything else will be recycled, nothing will go to landfill!"

Admission is 50p and there will be refreshments available.

