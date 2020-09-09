Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park.

The search for a missing woman last seen in Budleigh Salterton has been called off by police.

Police are appealing fpr help locating missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police Police are appealing fpr help locating missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

However, officers would still like help from members of the public in locating Julia Williams.

Police initially launched an appeal to find the missing woman, saying they were concerned for the welfare of the 24-year-old from Truro, whose car was last seen in Budleigh in the early hours of Saturday, September 5.

Devon and Cornwall Police say searches for Julia have now ceased.

DC Sean McDonnell said: “24-year-old Julia Williams, from Truro, was reported missing on Friday, September 4, and over the past days, officers have been carrying out a number of searches.

“Julia’s family have been made aware that following extensive searches by both the police and members of the public, we have located her car, while Julia herself remains missing.

“At this time, we have no active leads as to her whereabouts and as such we have ceased active searches.

“However, any new information or sightings reported to police will of course be investigated.

“In this case, and as with all missing people within Devon and Cornwall, until a person who is reported missing is found either safe and well, or a body is located, then they will remain as an active missing person and the investigation will remain open.

“Our thoughts are with Julia’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Anyone who has any information as to her possible whereabouts should call police quoting log 879 of September 4, 2020.