International artist aiming to put bereavement charity's shop 'on the map'

Julia Gash has created a painting for Exmouth which will be sold at Retail Therapy. Picture: Julia Gash Archant

An international artist is helping to put a suicide bereavement charity's first-ever shop on the map - with a specially-created design celebrating Exmouth.

Julia Gash's Exmouth artwork which will be used on items in Pete's Dragon's Exmouth Retail Therapy shop. Picture: Julia Gash Julia Gash's Exmouth artwork which will be used on items in Pete's Dragon's Exmouth Retail Therapy shop. Picture: Julia Gash

Julia Gash, who crafts eye-catching illustrations of places around the world, has added the town to her collection in support of Pete's Dragons.

Her unique piece of Exmouth-themed work will be used on a range of items - such as bags and mugs - sold at the charity's Retail Therapy outlet in Rolle Street.

Exmouth resident Julia will be at the shop on Saturday (February 22) from noon to 4pm to officially launch the collaboration.

She will be on hand to meet customers and will be drawing a 'live design' with the help of children, who can also create their own artworks.

Julia Gash creating one of her pieces. Picture: Julia Gash Julia Gash creating one of her pieces. Picture: Julia Gash

Julia said the product range of Exmouth 'celebrates our town's iconic features and unique culture'.

The partnership began as she had been into Retail Therapy as a customer and knew someone volunteering there.

She said: "This led to the team at Pete's Dragons and I coming up with a list of what people love about Exmouth and I created the artwork.

Exeter Road-based Pete's Dragons provides bespoke suicide bereavement support to hundreds of families across Devon.

Julia Gash. Picture: Julia Gash Julia Gash. Picture: Julia Gash

The award-winning charity, which opened Retail Therapy in May last year, mainly relies on community fundraising.

Julia added: "It's been a privilege to collaborate with Pete's Dragons on creating a product range which helps people to connect with somewhere they love and, in doing so, raise funds for this amazing charity, which brings so much value to people in need."

Julia licenses her art to a portfolio of companies around the world which turn the designs into products and sell them as sustainable souvenirs.

Her work is stocked in the National Gallery of Art in the UK and USA and the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

She moved to Exmouth from Sheffield four years ago 'in search of a quieter life' and is also a Girl Guides leader.

Pete's Dragons CEO Alison Jordan said: "We are honoured that Julia chose to work with us and add a design of Exmouth to her repertoire which features the town's much-loved and home-grown charity Pete's Dragons."