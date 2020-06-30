Broken windows at Budleigh shelter not being replaced this summer

Damage done to the Jubilee Shelter in 2019. Ref exb 27 19TI 7036. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Glass windows damaged in the latest act of vandalism on a seafront shelter in Budleigh Salterton will not be replaced this summer.

At a virtual meeting on Monday (June 29), Budleigh Salterton Town Council voted to leave the shelter with glassless windows following the latest act of vandalism.

Town clerk Jo Vanstone said the company it usually uses for the windows at the shelter, near to the Longboat Café, has furloughed its glaziers.

Cllr Megan Keneally-Stone said while it was disappointing that the shelter had been vandalised again ‘without windows it’s not a shelter’.

However, Cllr Roger Sheriff said most of the damage is done to the shelter in the summer, adding: “Remove the glass as soon as we can with a view to getting it repaired in the autumn.”

Councillors agreed that the windows should remain without glass until at least the autumn when the situation will be reviewed.