Jubilee church service open to the whole Exmouth community

A civic service will be held at Exmouth’s Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, June 4 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The service, starting at 10.30am, will feature two of the Queen’s favourite hymns, Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven and The Lord is My Shepherd, together with a recording of her coronation day speech to the nation on June 2 1953. It will finish with the lighting of a special candle to ask God’s blessing over the Queen, followed by a singing of the National Anthem

The rector of Holy Trinity Church, Revd Steve Jones, said: “Our hope is that this service will provide another opportunity for the people of Exmouth to express their appreciation for all that Her Majesty the Queen has done in serving our nation.”

The service is open to the whole community, and the Mayor of Exmouth, Cllr Steve Gazzard, will attend.