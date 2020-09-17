Jubilee clock tower repairs set to begin in March 2021
PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2020
Work to repair a landmark clock tower on Exmouth seafront could begin in March 2021.
At its virtual meeting on Monday (September 14), Exmouth Town Council agreed to put the contract for repairs out to tender.
Councillors also agreed the work should begin in March next year so there is less risk of the clock tower being exposed to wet weather during repairs.
According to agenda papers, the work will take around six weeks and will involve removing the clock face for it to be repaired.
Once the clock is removed, stonemasons will complete most of their repair work but it is likely there will be no work for several weeks while the clock is repaired.
It is set to cost taxpayers up to £15,000 plus VAT to repair the Jubilee Clock Tower.
At Monday’s virtual meeting, the council also agreed to set aside £4,000 as a contingency to allow for Covid-19 restrictions and the availability of materials.
