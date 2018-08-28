Jail possible for joyrider who led police on car chase

A joyrider who stole a car is facing a jail sentence after he drove it dangerously while being chased by police.

Joshua Conabeare, who was banned from driving in 2017 for his part in stealing and crashing a double decker bus in Exmouth, took a VW Golf from Crediton on May 5 last year.

He drove it out of Devon on the A30 and then drove dangerously along a stretch of the A30 and A303 near Ilminster, South Petherwin and Montacute.

Conabeare, aged 22, formerly of Exmouth, but now homeless in Exeter, admitted taking a car without authority, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and refusing a breath test.

Judge Peter Johnson remanded him in custody at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, January 25, and ordered a pre-sentence report.

He told him: “I can give no indication of the sentence. This was a very bad bit of driving with a number of aggravating features.”

Conabeare was ordered to pay £100 and banned from driving in 2017 when he and a 17-year-old friend took a double decker bus from Exmouth bus station and crashed it into traffic lights on Gypsy Lane.

He admitted allowing himself to be carried on a vehicle which had been taken without consent.