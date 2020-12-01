‘Wonderful and kind’ Joyce Metcalf celebrates 100th birthday at Bay Court

Bay Court resident Joyce Metcalf marked her 100th birthday. Picture: Annemarie Turner Archant

Staff and residents at a Budleigh Salterton care home have helped ‘wonderful and kind’ Joyce Metcalf celebrate a landmark birthday.

Joyce, who survived a bomb attack in 1940 when working as a housekeeper, celebrated her 100th birthday at Bay Court Nursing and Residential Home where she has lived for the last two years.

Annemarie Turner, activities coordinator at Bay Court, said the highlight was a Zoom call with her nephew and receiving a card from The Queen.

Annemarie added: “Joyce Metcalf is a wonderful, kind and well-travelled Lady who has lived a very interesting and varied life.

“She has overcome all sorts of obstacles and has had more than her fair share of sadness.

“She was married to a wonderful man, Alex, who was a flight engineer. His job taking them all over the world.

“It was a true privilege to celebrate 100 years of Joyce with afternoon tea surrounded by cards and gifts from all over the world.”