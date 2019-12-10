Strand Christmas fayre hailed a success

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Archant

A festive fayre held to mark the start of the Christmas season in Exmouth has been hailed a success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Crowds flocked to The Strand on Friday (December 6) for the town council's Christmas event which featured lived music and a children's lantern parade.

The event also featured the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights and finished with a fireworks display illuminating the sky over the seafront.

Primary schools in the town were given the chance to decorate their own tree which was displayed at the event.

Speaking at the town council's December meeting on Monday (December 9), councillor Joy Whipps said the event was well attended.

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

She said: "The Christmas festival went extremely well and was very successful.

"We seemed to have quite a number of people in The Strand."

Cllr Aurora Bailey added: "Everyone enjoyed it - all in all it was brilliant."

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth Christmas fair 2019. Picture: Jason Sedgemore