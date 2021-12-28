Journal donates defib after cadet's life-saving effort

After hearing of the efforts of Exmouth cadet instructor Nikita Thompson last week, your Exmouth Journal decided to make a donation in recognition of the group's efforts.

Teenager Nikita made front-page news after saving the life of her neighbour when he suffered a heart attack outside his home.

The 19-year-old put her heroics down to the first aid training she has received throughout her career as an Exmouth Sea Cadet - and now an instructor.

As a result, your Journal was so impressed with what the Sea Cadets and Royal Marine detachment do for the local community, that we donated a defibrillator to the unit.

Dave Somerton-Rees, circulation manager for Journal publisher Archant's South West titles, said: " We appreciate all the great work the Sea Cadets do for our children and felt the charity organisation deserved something that would benefit, not just the cadets but, the local community too.

"If it saves one life, then it is money very well spent."

Commanding officer of The Exmouth Sea Cadets, Sub Lt Sarah Andrews RNR, said: "This is a great addition to our unit.

"We have training defibs available for our cadets to train on, however this will benefit not only the Sea Cadets but, all of our other groups that use our facilities should the need sadly arise."

The primary aim of Exmouth Sea Cadets & Royal Marine Cadets is to give young people an experience that will help them grow as individuals in a safe, friendly & fun environment.

Through various activities and adventures, each cadet will learn about teamwork, respect, loyalty, self-confidence, commitment, self-discipline, and honesty. Sessions are often great fun and include different activities such as sailing, windsurfing, powerboating, rock climbing, camping, aviation, diving and so much more.

Exmouth Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets are always on the lookout for new instructors - no experience is needed as full training is given.

It could be a perfect antidote to months of confined lockdown living.

New cadets are also always welcome to join. If you are interested in joining this adventurous group, visit www.sea-cadets.org/exmouth, email unit@exmouthscc.co.uk, or call 01395 279036. Alternatively, visit the purpose-built building at 6 Camperdown Terrace, Exmouth EX8 1EJ.

Sea Cadets meet on Mondays and Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, and Royal Marine Cadets are open Mondays and Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm.