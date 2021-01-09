Published: 8:00 AM January 9, 2021

Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival is hosting a one-off interview with Jon Sopel online on Monday, January 18.

The BBC North America Editor will be talking to the Guardian columnist, Jonathan Freedland, days ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Sopel will discuss the most extraordinary election in US history outlined in his latest book UnPresidented: politics, pandemics and the race that 'Trumped' all others.

Jon Sopel's book Unpresidented - Credit: Jon Sopel

Sopel, who also co-presents the Americast podcast, will be sharing his year as a reporter on the campaign trail, as the election heated up and a global pandemic slowly swept in.

As American lives were lost at a devastating rate, the presidential race became a battle for the very soul of the nation - challenging not just the Trump presidency, but the very institutions of American democracy itself.

In a highly personal account of reporting on America in 2020,

Sopel will take us behind the scenes of a White House in crisis and an election in turmoil, expertly laying bare the real story of the presidential campaign in a panoramic account of an election and a year like no other.

The event, available online from 6pm on January 18 until 11pm on January 21, is a fundraising event for the Festival’s work in the community.

“As well as our annual festival in September, we take authors into schools across East Devon to inspire children to love books and reading,” said Festival Chair Sue Briggs.

“2020 has been an enormous challenge, severely limiting our ability to fundraise to support this important work and this event will hopefully help us to continue to make an impact in 2021. We are especially keen to help fill the reading gap caused by children missing so much school because of Covid restrictions.”

Tickets costs £10 per household, or £25 including a discounted signed copy of Jon’s book (RRP £20) and are available via the festival website at budlitfest.org.uk.

The Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival will run from September 15 to 19 in a format in line with Government Covid-19 guidelines.