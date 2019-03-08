Opinion

Why Exmouth is a great place for creative people to live.

Exmouth Community College teacher John Panton. Archant

John Panton speaks to Claire Lowe, an Exmouth-based jewellery maker

This week I speak to Claire Lowe, a designer and maker of contemporary jewellery, based in Exmouth, who creates stunning designs using coloured resin and silver.

Claire relocated with her husband and children from London and her business has continued to grow through online and gallery sales, including the Tate Modern shop in London.

Being located in Exmouth has never been a barrier to her work: "The beauty of making jewellery is I can do this anywhere and over the years I have had a variety of studios, under the stairs, in small cupboards and garages," she told me.

"I'm now making in our recently converted garage in our garden."

However, the location itself is an aid to Claire's creative process, finding the proximity to the sea a calming influence and coastal walks providing the inspiration for her designs.

In addition, there is a network of similarly inclined producers too: "Exmouth has been fantastic for me as a maker; there are many other small creative businesses that are great to join forces with for exhibitions and shows as well as meeting to discuss ideas."

Claire certainly feels this element could be pushed to the fore within the town, with so many local artists and makers working from home that could benefit from more exposure: "It would be fantastic to have shared workshop space/artists' studios with exhibition/retail opportunities for makers.

"It would enable locals to support small creative businesses alongside our local shops."

This year Claire will be exhibiting at craft events, including Nourish in Bovey Tracey on August 31, and she will be starting a jewellery-making teaching programme in the autumn.

Visit clairelowe.co.uk to stay up to date with Claire's work.