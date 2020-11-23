Advanced search

Former mayor denies historic child sex assault charges

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 November 2020

A former Mayor of Exmouth has appeared in court accused of historic sex assaults against two boys in the 1990s and 2000s.

Alderman John Humphrey, who was a Conservative East Devon councillor for 12 years until 2019, pleaded not guilty to ten charges at Exeter Crown Court.

The allegations relate to sexual assaults on two boys between 1990 and 2002.

Humphreys, of Hartley Road, Exmouth, denied three counts of committing a serious sexual assault, and two of indecent assault on a boy between 1990 and 1991.

He also denied five counts of indecent assault against a second boy between 2000 and 2002.

Judge David Evans set a trial date of August 9, 2021 and released Humphreys on bail.

