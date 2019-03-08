Advanced search

Music man's generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 August 2019

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Money from an annual charity walk in Exmouth can be spent on patient care because of the generosity of the town's 'music man'.

Double-glazing salesman John Capon has transformed his van into a sound system which he uses at charity events around East Devon.

Mr Capon, of Britannia Windows, in Exeter Road, offered his audio visual services to Hopiscare for its Twilight Walk last month free of charge, allowing the charity to divert more of the funds raised to help patients.

So far, the walk has raised £42,000 with more donations coming in.

Sarah Smith, of Searle House Hospiscare in Memory manager, said "He's provided audio visual equipment at no cost and has donated hours of his own time in attending on the night to ensure that all runs smoothly.

"He possesses a kind and thoughtful nature and is always lots of fun to work with."

