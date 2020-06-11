Exmouth author latest book explores why music sounds good for us

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 June 2020

John Astley has written a new book sbout the role of music in modern culture. Picture: John Astley

An Exmouth academic has released his latest book looking at how music plays a ‘significant part’ in everyday lives.

John Astley’s latest book – Sounds Good for Us – features several case studies written by musicians and sets out to explain the ‘totality and complexity’ of everyday life and the role of music.

Mr Astley, a sociologist and retired university lecturer, has previously published books about the success of The Beatles and the housing crisis after World War One.

In 2018, he published a book about the mentality of those who take professional jobs.

Speaking about his latest book, Mr Astley said: “The aim of this book is to discuss how music plays such a significant part in our everyday lives... We are both the creators and consumers of music, but do we understand the many contexts and connections of our engagement with it?”

Sounds Good for Us can be purchased direct from the publisher EDSERS by ringing 07713 606273.

