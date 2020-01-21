Advanced search

Exmouth councillor quits Independent Group after Seaton Hospital funding decision

PUBLISHED: 14:01 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 21 January 2020

Councillor Joe Whibley has quit the Independent Group. Picture: Joe Whibley/Archant

Councillor Joe Whibley has quit the Independent Group. Picture: Joe Whibley/Archant

Archant

An Exmouth district councillor has left the ruling Independent Group, saying the cabinet's decision to vote against saving Seaton Hospital was 'the final straw'.

Joe Whibley has become the second Exmouth councillor to leave the controlling group and will now represent the town ward as a non-affiliated independent.

He made the announcement at a meeting of Exmouth Town Council on Monday (January 20).

Following Cllr Paul Millar's decision to stand down last year, this leaves the independent group with 18 district councillors, one fewer than the Conservative Party.

READ MORE: Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor's blistering attack on senior management

He said the decision to not give a £2.1 million loan to Seaton Area Health Matters for the purchase of the hospital prompted his departure.

EDDC leader Ben Ingham told the Journal he was 'puzzled' by his decision.

Cllr Whibley said: "When elected I stood on a platform of change - an alternative to the status quo.

"I have seen little evidence that this desire is shared by the Independent Group and, to be true to myself and those who put their trust in me, have decided that I can no longer associate myself with them.

"The decision made to effectively vote against saving Seaton Hospital was the final straw.

"I wish all of the Independent Group the very best, and I hope they prove me wrong - the electorate voted for imaginative thinking and a council that would look out for everyone, whatever their situation."

In response Cllr Ingham said: "I am very disappointed that his decision is to stand down.

"I think it's unnecessary.

"If you want to influence people the strongest way to do that is from within the group."

Cllr Ingham said he has already held a meeting with Devon County Council leader John Hart about the authority providing funding for Seaton Hospital.

He said if the county council cannot provide the funds, the district council will consider it again.

Cllr Ingham added: "I am puzzled by Cllr Whibley's decision - for him to leave the group for a decision that may all come back is baffling."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Plans for 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth slammed by town leaders

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Homeless drug user stole student’s laptop and purse in sneak raid

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Plans for 59-apartment retirement complex in Exmouth slammed by town leaders

An artist's impression of how McCarthy and Stone's 59-apartment complex could look. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Homeless drug user stole student’s laptop and purse in sneak raid

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Vegan market returns with more stalls, workshops and demonstrations

Exmouth's first vegan market at The Ocean. Ref exe 45 19TI 3345. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the win at Chipping Sodbury Town

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Davis delight - Luke scores four tries as Withy put Plymouth Argaum to the sword

Luke Davis scores one of his four tries in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

Madeira ladies edge out Honiton in Foxlands League close encounter

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

David Fish wins first East Devon seniors stableford of 2020

Golf club and ball

Exmouth 2nds up to second in the table after seeing off Okehampton

Sam Fullthorpe in action for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists