Advanced search

Opinion

East Devon will fly the flag with pride, but some old fashioned attitudes prevail - Councillor Joe Whibley’s latest column

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2020

Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley

Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley

Archant

In his latest column, district councillor Joe Whibley talks about the council flying the Pride and bisexual flag

I was saddened to learn that as simple an act as flying the pride flag was not already done as a matter of course in East Devon. Society has changed from top to bottom, but especially in rural communities, showing solidarity with groups that fall outside of the accepted ‘norms’ is incredibly important, giving hope to people that they are not alone, isolated or without support.

I grew up gay in such an environment. A small rural Fenland market town where a homosexual was considered as exotic and as rare a beast as a Scottish Tory. But I was lucky enough that my family and friends showed understanding and compassion. My sexuality mattered not one jot, and for that I remain eternally grateful. Not everyone is this lucky. Isolation, ridicule, violent abuse - all still shockingly common. So the motion proposed by Cllr Jeffery and myself was not virtue signalling, not political correctness gone mad but a serious statement of intent - we will not accept homophobic, or any other form of abuse here, and we stand with those struggling to come to terms with their sexuality in the face of this.

Now it is official. East Devon will fly the flag and celebrate both Pride Month and Bisexual Awareness Week. Unbelievably, some supposedly upstanding members chose to either vote against or abstain from the two motions that were passed, proving that old fashioned attitudes to sexuality prevail. We live in the 21st century and I am delighted that the attitudes of the majority of members are progressive enough to see that no matter who you love, you’re welcome here.

Be nice to one another, folks

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town latest - Season ticket sales to continue until the eve of the Tavistock game

Exmouth Town season tickets. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN

East Devon will fly the flag with pride, but some old fashioned attitudes prevail - Councillor Joe Whibley’s latest column

Joseph Whibley, independent candidate for Exmouth Town ward. Picture: Joseph Whibley

Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

No new deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Devon and Cornwall in the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics Picture: Getty Images

Social gatherings of more than six to be banned as national coronavirus cases rise

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth Town beaten at Plymouth Parkway

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK