Devon-born Joe Launchbury called up to England Six Nations squad

Devon-born Joe Launchbury has received an England call-up for the Six Nations.

The Wasps second row, who was introduced to rugby at Exmouth RFC and went to St John's School in Sidmouth, could make his first England appearance in over a year if he takes the field against Italy in Rome on Sunday (February 13).

30-year-old Launchbury has been called up to Eddie Jones' squad as a replacement for injured flanker Lewis Ludlam, who suffering rib cartilage damage in last week's Calcutta Cup defeat.

Launchbury has 69 caps for England but has missed a lot of rugby in the past 12 months after suffering a number of serious injuries.

But Jones said he was keen to bring some experience into the squad.

"He is a good Test lock," the coach said. "He's an outstanding mauler and is a guy who is tough on the one-pass play around the ruck.

"He brings a lot of experience and at the moment that is not something we have got a lot of.

"He is a great addition for us."

Launchbury returned to action for the first time in nine months in Wasps' win over Saracens on January 30.