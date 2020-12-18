Budleigh woman’s fundraising run was ‘virtual hug’ for brother
- Credit: Joanne Mason
A Budleigh woman has completed a 5k run to raise funds for a cancer charity as a ‘virtual hug’ for her brother.
Joanne Mason and nearly 30 members of Budleigh runners completed their run, on Saturday (December 5), and raised £365 for Lymphoma Action.
Her brother Matthew Richardson was diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma in September.
He lives in Australia, so to show her support, Joanne has been raising funds for Lymphoma Action and so far as generated £2,860 in donations.
She said: “I wanted to show my support as due to the madness in the world I couldn’t jump on a plane to give him my support so I thought I’d raise funds as a virtual hug.
“I’m not a natural runner so 5k may not seem a huge distance but to me it’s quite an achievement.
“Last week my running group asked if they could join me and help raise some funds.”
