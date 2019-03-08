Advanced search

Family of Exmouth air crash victim launch legal action

PUBLISHED: 15:35 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 01 July 2019

Joanna Toole, 36, died while on board a flight from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

Joanna Toole, 36, died while on board a flight from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

Archant

The family of an Exmouth woman killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 plane crash have launched legal action.

Joanna Toole's family have instructed Irwin Mitchell lawyers to begin proceedings in the United States.

The 36-year-old was one of seven British passengers on board Flight ET302 when it crashed on March 10, shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 passengers and crew.

Both Boeing and Rosemount Aerospace have been named in the law suit in the United States. Both have been approached for comment.

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

