Inquest begins into death of Exmouth woman killed in Ethiopia Airlines crash

Joanna Toole holding ghost gear on a beach in the UK. Picture: World Animal Protection Archant

A Pre-Inquest Review hearing into the deaths of three Britons - including Exmouth woman Joanna Toole - killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash has taken place.

Joanna Toole, who was killed while flying from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole Joanna Toole, who was killed while flying from Ethiopia to Kenya. Picture: Adrian Toole

The inquests are in relation to the deaths of Miss Toole, aged 36, Samuel Pegram, aged 25, who worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council and Oliver Vick aged 45, deputy chief of the UNSOM Joint Operations Crisis Management Centre in Mogadishu, Somalia.

A total of 157 passengers and crew were killed when flight ET302 crashed in March last year, six minutes after it took off from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi in Kenya.

The pre-inquest review held on Tuesday (August 11), conducted by senior coroner for West Sussex, Penelope Schofield, included consideration of the scope and timing of the inquests.

No final decisions were made and a further pre-inquest review has been listed for January 2021.

The relatives and loved ones of all those killed are represented in the inquest proceedings by Irwin Mitchell’s specialist aviation law firm.

Clive Garner represented the families at the pre-inquest review hearing.

He said: “All of our clients remain devastated by the loss of their loved ones in the most terrible of circumstances.

“Our clients are keen to support and assist the coroner with her investigations.

“We will continue to support the families through the inquest proceedings.”

Miss Toole, who was travelling to Nairobi in her role as an international consultant to the UN, was an advocate for the protection of animals.

The Joanna Toole annual Ghost Gear Solutions award was set up posthumously to recognise people and organisations contributing to the reduction of disused fishing nets left in the world’s oceans.

The first winners of the award were announced in February this year and were International Pole and Line Foundation and the Stand Out for Environment Restoration.

The Joanna Toole Foundation was launched to continue her work in advancing the welfare of animals through grants for practical action and training.

Adrian Toole, Joanna’s father, and Victoria, her sister, are listed as trustees of the foundation.

To see what the Joanna Toole Foundation is doing, visit the website