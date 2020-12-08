Advanced search

‘Thank you’ to youngsters who helped Joan after seafront fall

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 December 2020

Joan Willcocks enjoying Exmouth seafront. Picture: Jeremy Drew

An elderly woman who was helped by several young people after taking a fall on Exmouth seafront has thanked those who came to her rescue.

Joan Willcocks, 84, of Honiton, was taking a walk along the seafront, near Maer Rocks, with her granddaughter when she fell, causing herself injuries to her head and elbow.

She was soon helped by a woman who said she was a nurse and a man who was a paramedic as well other youngsters including one person she said was ‘very smiley’.

Mrs Willcocks wants to say thank you to everyone who helped her.

She said: “We hit a bump in the road and I crashed back...the first person to stop was a young lady who said she was a nurse and then I saw some roller skates and it was a young man and he was a paramedic and I thought I was so lucky.

“Another youngster stopped and helped and a very smiley young man also helped.

“They all waited with me while my granddaughter went to get help.

“It was all youngsters who stopped to help – it revived my faith in the younger generations.”

“I just want to say thank you to all of them.”

Mrs Willcocks and her granddaughter had taken a stroll along the seafront on Sunday (November 29) after having some lunch.

The pair were heading back to the car when Mrs Willcocks’ walker hit a bump in the road, causing her to fall.

She was soon helped out by several people who covered in in coats and kept her warm until the ambulance arrived.

One woman gave her some gloves and told her keep them.

Mrs Willcocks said it was the first time she had been to Exmouth seafront in many years and used to take her children to Orcombe Point when they were young.

“I haven’t been down for several years and I wanted to visit Orcombe Point as that is where I used to take my children.

“Exmouth seafront is beautiful and very nice – it was such a lovely trip.”

Topic Tags:

