Olympian Jo Pavey returns to Exmouth Parkrun for International Women's Day

PUBLISHED: 10:13 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 06 March 2020

Jo Pavey taking part in the first of a weekly seafront run in Exmouth. Ref exe 52-17TI 5429. Picture: Terry Ife

Jo Pavey taking part in the first of a weekly seafront run in Exmouth. Ref exe 52-17TI 5429. Picture: Terry Ife

A Devon-born Olympian is making her return to Exmouth Parkrun this Saturday to mark International Women's Day.

Jo Pavey, who was born in Honiton, will be taking part in the weekly 5k run which takes place on Exmouth seafront from 9am.

Mrs Pavey, who reached the final of the 5,000 metres at the Olympics in 2000, took part in the very first Exmouth Parkrun in 2017.

She is supporting the partnership between Sport England's This Girl Can campaign and Parkrun.

As well as her Olympic success, she also won the 10,000 metres at the 2014 European athletics championships - ten months after giving birth to her second child.

The This Girl Can campaign hopes to encourage thousands of women from across the country to don their running shoes on Saturday morning.

The Exmouth Parkrun starts outside Ocean in The Esplanade and entrants run along Queen's Drive finishing the Orcombe Point end of the beach.

Entry is free. Visit the Parkrun website to register

