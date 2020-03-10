Devon Olympian Jo Pavey joins Exmouth Parkrun for International Women's Day

Olympian Jo Pavey at the Exmouth Park Run with organiser May Argyle Ref exe 11 20TI 9678 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A Devon-born Olympian made her return to Exmouth Parkrun to mark International Women's Day.

Jo Pavey, who was born in Honiton, took part in the weekly 5k run, which takes place on Exmouth seafront, on Saturday (March 7).

Mrs Pavey, who reached the final of the 5,000 metres at the Olympics in 2000, took part in the very first Exmouth Parkrun in 2017.

She was supporting the partnership between Sport England's This Girl Can campaign and Parkrun.

As well as her Olympic success, she also won the 10,000 metres at the 2014 European athletics championships - ten months after giving birth to her second child.

The This Girl Can campaign hopes to encourage thousands of women from across the country to don their running shoes on Saturday morning.

The Exmouth Parkrun starts outside Ocean in The Esplanade and entrants run along Queen's Drive finishing at the Orcombe Point end of the beach.

Entry is free. Visit the Parkrun website to register